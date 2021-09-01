COMMERCIAL METALS Co (CMC): Price Now Near $31.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ROOT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (3.13%) from the hour prior. ROOT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.