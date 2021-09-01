COMMERCIAL METALS Co (CMC): Price Now Near $31.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis
At the moment, CMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.25%) from the hour prior. CMC has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0