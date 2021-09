The illegal trade of wild animals and animal parts is estimated to be a multi-billion dollar business, placing it in the ranks of illegal drugs and weapons trafficking. The first images that often come to mind when we think about the illegal wildlife trade involve the poaching or capture of rhinos, elephants, tigers, and lions – but a large number of other species are impacted by this underground industry as well. Tropical birds and fish in an array of vibrant colors, pudgy hedgehogs, and doe-eyed sugar gliders, and slow lorises have all become victims of our obsession with exotic pets.