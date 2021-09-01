Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR): Price Up $0.25 (0.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (1.11)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, FTDR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (1.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FTDR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Frontdoor Inc#Rangebound#Business Services#Technical Outlook#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Industryetfdailynews.com

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD): Price Down $-2.35 (-2.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.84 (0.92)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KOD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.84 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM): Price Up $0 (0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.63)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, NNDM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

ChainLink price analysis: LINK/USD price dips to $28.4

LINK/USD traded in a range of $28.4 – $30.4, indicating moderate volatility over the last 24 hours. On the four-hour price analysis chart, the bulls seem to be overwhelmed by the bears. Generally, the LINK/USD trades in a bearish trend. ChainLink price analysis: General overview. In the first two minutes...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, HTGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTGC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT): Price Down $-0.18 (-1.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, DNUT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DNUT has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on DNUT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Ltc Properties Inc (LTC): Price Now Near $34.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, LTC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. LTC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $293.36 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $270.00.
Financial Reportsetfdailynews.com

Radius Health Inc (RDUS): Price Down $-0.2 (-1.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

Currently, RDUS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.6%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on RDUS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Down $-0.08 (-2.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-1.9)% Over Past Hour

Currently, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS): Price Up $1.13 (4.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.45 (1.68)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PAAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (1.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $33.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, API (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.06%) from the hour prior. API has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD): Price Now Near $113.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, RGLD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.12 (0.99%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RGLD has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Performance Food Group Co (PFGC): Price Down $-1.64 (-3.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.85 (-1.75)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, PFGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.85 (-1.75%) from the hour prior. PFGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Livent Corp (LTHM): Price Up $1.17 (4.59)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, LTHM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN): Price Now Near $129.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, XLRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XLRN has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Masonite International Corp (DOOR): Price Up $0.72 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.6 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, DOOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.6 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DOOR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU): Price Now Near $42.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, BBU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BBU has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Root Inc (ROOT): Price Now Near $6.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ROOT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (3.13%) from the hour prior. ROOT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

TopBuild Corp (BLD): Price Now Near $219.54; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, BLD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH): Price Now Near $33.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, HTH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.71%) from the hour prior. HTH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy