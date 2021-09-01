Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton’s Class of 2025 arrives from around the globe, embracing increased numbers of first-gen and lower-income students

By The Office of Communications
Princeton University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton University welcomed the Class of 2025 to campus on Sunday, Aug. 29. Coming from all 50 states — plus Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — and 58 different countries, the 1,345 members of the first-year class includes more than 200 students who deferred enrollment from the Classes of 2023 and 2024. Eighteen percent are first-generation college students, 22% are lower-income students eligible for federal Pell grants and 62% qualify for financial aid.

www.princeton.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
State
Washington State
Princeton, NJ
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#Graduate Students#Public University#Biracial#Fsi#The Admission Office#Questbridge#Leadership Enterprise#World Health Organization#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Netherlands
Country
Egypt
Country
China
Related
ABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Posted by
The Hill

Blinken: We are not aware of any 'hostage-like situation' in Mazar-i-Sharif

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the U.S. is “not aware” of a “hostage-like situation” at Mazari-i-Sharif in Afghanistan after reports that the Taliban were not allowing Americans to leave. “We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage life situation in Mazar-i-Sharif,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy