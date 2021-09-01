Princeton’s Class of 2025 arrives from around the globe, embracing increased numbers of first-gen and lower-income students
Princeton University welcomed the Class of 2025 to campus on Sunday, Aug. 29. Coming from all 50 states — plus Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — and 58 different countries, the 1,345 members of the first-year class includes more than 200 students who deferred enrollment from the Classes of 2023 and 2024. Eighteen percent are first-generation college students, 22% are lower-income students eligible for federal Pell grants and 62% qualify for financial aid.www.princeton.edu
