Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD): Price Up $0.09 (0.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.94 (1.54)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.