Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD): Price Up $0.09 (0.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.94 (1.54)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, BYD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.94 (1.54%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU): Price Up $2.87 (2.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.04 (-0.83)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KALU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.04 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI): Price Up $0.97 (1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

Currently, DCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on DCI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN): Price Up $0.27 (3.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (1.01)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ETRN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (1.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ETRN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Calix Inc (CALX): Price Up $0.79 (1.69)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, CALX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CALX has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

SYNAPTICS Inc (SYNA): Price Up $2.54 (1.45)% Over Past Day, Up $0.6 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SYNA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.6 (0.34%) from the hour prior. SYNA has seen its price go up 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN): Price Up $0.67 (1.61)% Over Past Day, Up $0.55 (1.32)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, SLGN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (1.32%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SLGN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SLGN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ): Price Down $-0.3 (-0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, FIZZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on FIZZ; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO): Price Up $0.16 (1.22)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.95)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KRO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row KRO has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO): Price Up $0.2 (2.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.35)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, INO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INO has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

VERRA MOBILITY Corp (VRRM): Price Up $0.38 (2.5)% Over Past Day, Up $0.17 (1.11)% Over Past Hour

Currently, VRRM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (1.11%) from the hour prior. VRRM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF): Price Up $1.5 (3.86)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ANF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.7%) from the hour prior. ANF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Bok Financial Corp (BOKF): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, BOKF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BOKF has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on BOKF; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB): Price Up $0.24 (3.62)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that GB has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Qiwi (QIWI): Price Down $-0.1 (-1.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.11)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, QIWI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as QIWI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Vector Group Ltd (VGR): Price Up $0.32 (2.22)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.68)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, VGR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.68%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row VGR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI): Price Down $-3.02 (-3.63)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, OLLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.13%) from the hour prior. OLLI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Pnm Resources Inc (PNM): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.09)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PNM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Exponent Inc (EXPO): Price Up $0.22 (0.19)% Over Past Day, Up $0.33 (0.28)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, EXPO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR): Price Up $0.25 (0.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (1.11)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, FTDR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (1.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FTDR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

