Buffalo Bills 2021 practice squad tracker

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
As roster cuts and the wavier wire are now behind us, the Buffalo Bills will now turn their attention to assembling their practice squad.

The Bills will likely see plenty of familiar faces join theirs. Often times, teams opt to sign players to their practice squad that had spent training camp and the preseason with the team.

That makes sense considering their familiarity with the organization.

However, outsiders can be signed by the Bills, too. The team itself might consider a guy an upgrade while the player could also think that the Bills provide a better opportunity.

With that, here’s our practice squad tracker for the Bills:

O-line depth doubled

Bills offensive guard Jamil Douglas. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The interior of the Bills’ offensive line isn’t the strongest area on the team. Jamil Douglas would provide an experienced backup piece and he’ll be just that. Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Douglas will join Buffalo’s practice squad. The team cut him on Tuesday.

Rookie draft pick returns

Bills offensive lineman Jack Anderson. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills cut two draft picks in their roster trim. One of the two, offensive line Jack Anderson, was signed back to the practice squad. Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, a college teammate of quarterback Josh Allen, is also on the PS.

2 QBs are back

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (Gannett photo)

The Bills only kept Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky on their 53-man roster. Without them, some QB had to end up on their practice squad as a defacto No. 3.

The top candidates for that job were Jake Fromm and Davis Webb. Both were released by the Bills in final roster cuts, and now both are back.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Davis Webb would be re-signed via video conference. Per NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, Fromm returns as well.

RB makes the cut

Bills running back Antonio Williams (Gannett photo)

As referenced, Beane had a press conference on Wednesday. That occurred at noon and soon after at 12:30 p.m., the Bills had an open training camp with fans in attendance at Highmark Stadium.

According to multiple reports from there, running back Antonio Williams was at practice. Being there means he’s back on the practice squad as he was last season.

At least UDFA back on practice squad

Bowling Green Falcons tight end Quinton Morris. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent, tight end Quinton Morris was speculated as a player that could still around in 2021. He has via the practice squad as, like Williams, Morris was seen at practice, per several reports.

Morris returning also comes as little surprise consider the Bills will not be re-signing Jacob Hollister and the team only kept two tight ends on their 53-man roster.

Mike Love hangs around again

Bills defensive end Mike Love. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Mike Love has been a staple on the Bills’ practice squad for a few years. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Love heads back there again. Love has flashed some talent, but it’s a bit surprising he’s back considering the Bills kept 11 defensive linemen on their roster.

