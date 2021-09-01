$250 Million in COVID Bonuses Yet to be Divided
A special panel is now working on deciding which front-line workers will share in 250 million dollars of COVID bonuses approved by the legislature. House Democratic Majority Leader Ryan Winkler suggests all front-line workers be eligible for a meaningful amount of money, say $1,500, but they might not get all of it right away because only 250 million dollars is appropriated so far: “Send those checks out based on how much we have and say that any amount that we are not able to send out, the next legislature should consider… providing the last round of checks.”marshallradio.net
