Amazon in hiring blitz for 40,000 new corporate, tech employees
Amazon will hold its biggest-ever recruiting event on Sep. 15. The e-tail giant is looking to hire more than 40,000 corporate and technology roles across 220-plus locations in the United States, as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in its operations network. Amazon announced the new hiring initiative the same day that Walmart revealed plans to hire 20,000 supply chain employees across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.www.chainstoreage.com
