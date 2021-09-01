Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT): Price Up $0.16 (0.96)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, DNUT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Rangebound#Retail#Technical Outlook#Krispy Kreme Inc#Rsi#Dnut News Traders News#Jab Holding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Five Below Stock Is Dropping This Week

The stock of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is losing ground to a rising market this week. The stock had dropped 10% by 2 p.m. EDT Friday, compared to 0.2% boost in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop was sparked by a poorly received...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM): Price Up $0 (0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.63)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, NNDM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Financial Reportsetfdailynews.com

Radius Health Inc (RDUS): Price Down $-0.2 (-1.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

Currently, RDUS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.6%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on RDUS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD): Price Down $-2.35 (-2.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.84 (0.92)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KOD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.84 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM): Price Down $-0.59 (-2.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-1.48)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, NGM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.48%) from the hour prior. NGM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Bancfirst Corp (BANF): Price Down $-0.7 (-1.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.73 (-1.29)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, BANF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.73 (-1.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on BANF; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $33.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, API (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.06%) from the hour prior. API has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS): Price Up $1.13 (4.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.45 (1.68)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PAAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (1.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, HTGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTGC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Down $-0.08 (-2.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-1.9)% Over Past Hour

Currently, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD): Price Now Near $113.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, RGLD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.12 (0.99%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RGLD has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Performance Food Group Co (PFGC): Price Down $-1.64 (-3.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.85 (-1.75)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, PFGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.85 (-1.75%) from the hour prior. PFGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK): Price Now Near $19.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, PK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. PK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on PK; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Ltc Properties Inc (LTC): Price Now Near $34.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, LTC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. LTC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR): Price Now Near $6.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, VLDR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VLDR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Masonite International Corp (DOOR): Price Up $0.72 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.6 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, DOOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.6 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DOOR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY): Price Up $0.53 (1.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.33)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, HRMY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HRMY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ): Price Up $5.74 (9.42)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.09 (-4.43)% Over Past Hour

Currently, DQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.09 (-4.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Livent Corp (LTHM): Price Up $1.17 (4.59)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, LTHM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN): Price Now Near $129.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, XLRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XLRN has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy