In Re: Change of Name of Sylas Mars Terrell to Sylas Alan Mars Ide. Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons and to Connor John Terrell, whose last known address is 2716 Westmar Court #225, Toledo, OH 43615, that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in Probate Court of Lucas County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Sylas Mars Terrell to Sylas Alan Mars Ide.