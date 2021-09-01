KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR): Price Up $0.2 (1.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.43 (2.61)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, NGM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.48%) from the hour prior. NGM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.