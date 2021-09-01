Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

‘We really went out there and played our best’: DenBeste, Jaguars sweep Ames

By Dan Holm
ankenyfanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan DenBeste did a little bit of everything for the Ankeny Centennial volleyball team. The senior setter dished out 28 assists on Tuesday as the fourth-ranked Jaguars rolled to a 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 victory over visiting Ames in their CIML Iowa Conference opener. “We knew it wasn’t going to be...

ankenyfanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Volleyball#Chemistry#Centennial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfankenyfanatic.com

‘We did not have our best day’: Jaguars shoot 165, but still earn dual-meet win

Friday wasn’t the best day for a round of golf. With temperatures soaring into the 90s once again, the conditions were more favorable for a trip to the swimming pool. “It was a rough day,” said Centennial boys’ golf coach Rick Fee. “The course was wet, it was hot, and very windy. We did not have our best day as a team.”
Northrop, MNSentinel

Knights volleyball shuts out Jaguars

NORTHROP — Bella Hoffmann sets and Madison Mathiowetz sends it to the floor. Hoffmann used seven of her game-high 17 assists to lead to seven of Mathiowetz’s game-high 13 kills, powering the Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Knights by the Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman Jaguars 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 during nonconference volleyball action Tuesday in Northrop.
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Jaguars Friday: "His effort has been really good"

JACKSONVILLE - Taven Bryan's approach these days is simple. Control what he can, don't stress about what he can't and play hard. It's an approach the Jaguars' new coaching staff likes, an approach that has defined the fourth-year defensive lineman's 2021 Training Camp and preseason. His past, Bryan said, is...
Sportsankenyfanatic.com

A REVERSAL OF FORTUNE: Jags place 4th, Hawks finish 7th at Schmaltz Invite

On Saturday, the Ankeny boys’ cross country team finished 34 points ahead of Ankeny Centennial in the Dragon Twilight Invitational at Johnston High School. Five days later, the Jaguars reversed the outcome against their crosstown rival. Fifteenth-ranked Centennial placed fourth among 14 teams in the Kirk Schmaltz Invitational on Thursday...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Five big plays: Jaguars 34, Cowboys 14

ARLINGTON, Texas - Senior writer John Oehser examines five big plays that shaped the Jaguars' 34-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a 2021 Preseason Week 3 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday. 1. Fast start.Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer said he wanted to see better rhythm and...
NFLNews4Jax.com

Meet our Jaguars season tickets giveaway winner

If you’ll recall, we told you about the winner of the News4JAX Insider Jaguars season ticket giveaway earlier this week. Well on Thursday, we caught up with the winner, Terry Watley, when he stopped by the Channel 4 studio to collect his prize. Terry hasn’t been a member of Insider...
NFLJaguars.com

Jaguars Thursday: Chark "for sure" to play Week 1

JACKSONVILLE – DJ Chark Jr. left no doubt Thursday. A fourth-year wide receiver considered key to the Jaguars' offense entering the 2021 regular season, Chark missed the entire preseason with a hand injury sustained early in training camp. Ten days before the regular season, Chark said Thursday he will be...
NFLwccbcharlotte.com

Got Game: How Many Games Will The Panthers Win This Season?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers season begins on Sunday when they host the NY Jets. With a new quarterback and re-tooled offensive line there’s a lot of questions surrounding Matt Rhule’s team. Join the Got Game team as they debate how many games the Panthers will win this season.
Garland, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Clean Sweep: Jaguars cruise past South Garland

Horn has put together a solid resume during the first month of the season. The last thing the Jaguars wanted to do was have a letdown with the 10-6A season ready to get started on Friday. Horn did not get caught looking ahead and took care of business on Tuesday...
NFLchatsports.com

Brandon Copeland, Kendall Sheffield don’t seem to be locks to play in Week 1

The Falcons are mostly healthy heading into Week 1 of the regular season. They’re down Josh Andrews at left guard and will be throwing Jalen Mayfield directly into a Fletcher Cox-shaped fire, sure, but by and large their starting lineup will be intact and hopefully good enough to triumph over Philadelphia.
SportsOdessa American

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Pecos to close out nondistrict play

The Permian volleyball team closed out its nondistrict schedule with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 victory against Pecos Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse. Although the Lady Panthers got off to a slow start in the first two sets, they quickly rallied to gain control over the visiting Lady Eagles. Permian (23-8...
Loveland, COcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

One-On-One Sports Coaching

Club Hitting is putting the fun in fundamentals! This zero-intimidation coaching program builds your baseball foundation starting from any level (ages 7 and up), from beginner to school and recreation leagues to college athlete. Every expert started as a beginner once! The coaching and play happens with patience. You will gain conviction, and confidence in your game. Choose from one-on-one sports coaching, group lessons, summer training and tune-ups that will build confidence. Club Hitting is headed by “Coach T,” a 25-year veteran of coaching and playing baseball. Club Hitting is your source for high-performance SabreCat bats! “Coach T has helped my son with self confidence and increased his skill level, technical abilities, and overall love for baseball!” Call today to learn more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy