REGENXBIO Inc (RGNX): Price Now Near $33.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, RGNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as RGNX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

