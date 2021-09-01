United Community Banks Inc (UCBI): Price Down $-0.23 (-0.76)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.62)% Over Past Hour
Currently, UCBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.62%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
