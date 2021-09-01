New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ): Price Now Near $11.07; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis
Currently, NRZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (1.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NRZ has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
