New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ): Price Now Near $11.07; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, NRZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (1.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NRZ has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano, Dogecoin, Chainlink Price Analysis: 06 September

Mixed trading patterns were observed in case of certain altcoins. While some altcoins rallied, others also logged some gains, while many were busy trading laterally. Chainlink rallied 12.9% over the last 24 hours, while setting a new multi-month high. Dogecoin hiked by 4.4% and was preparing to revisit the $0.314 price ceiling. Cardano traded sideways, with a minor gain of 0.9%, although charts remained bullish for the coin.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 6.16% to $8.87 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 204.24% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Adient plc (ADNT): Price Now Near $39.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ADNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.66%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ADNT has now gone up 9 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA): Price Now Near $10.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, AEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.8%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row AEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV): Price Now Near $102.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, HOV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (0.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HOV has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR): Price Now Near $162.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ): Price Now Near $39.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CUZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the hour prior. CUZ has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CUZ; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE): Price Now Near $21.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, CTRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CTRE has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Everbridge Inc (EVBG): Price Now Near $150.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EVBG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.22 (0.82%) from the hour prior. EVBG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX): Price Now Near $18.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, PRAX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row PRAX has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV): Price Now Near $203.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SWAV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.02 (-1.46%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE): Price Now Near $30; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, NFE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.45%) from the hour prior. NFE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NFE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT): Price Now Near $31.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, EPRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Qutoutiao Inc (QTT): Price Now Near $1.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, QTT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.77%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB): Price Now Near $28.74; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, YMAB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Dillard’S Inc (DDS): Price Now Near $204.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, DDS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.33 (0.65%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DDS has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI): Price Now Near $31.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, DEI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. DEI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

