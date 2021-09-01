Making the best of an increasingly strange world

Despite a sharp rise in COVID-19 in our area, many of us returned to school last Monday. Given the virulence of the delta variant and ease of infection, I’d hoped to continue working from home. The risk of breakthrough infections is low, but it’s been nearly six months since my husband Paco and I, both in our 70s, had our shots, and we may have to wait until November to get the booster. After long months of caution, I’ve come back to work at the peak of a brutal heat season while the virus spreads unchecked in our area.