The Dean and Cam Williams “Reflecting a Love of Life” art show, “reflecting the special gift that was Dean and Cam Williams,” was installed recently at Arts on Main in Gloucester by, from left, Executive Director Meredith Timberlake, Programs Chair Carolyn Dudley, and Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society CEO April Martinez. The exhibit, which showcases over 50 pieces from the couple’s private collection, opens on Friday, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. at the Main Street gallery. Proceeds from sales will benefit homeless animals at the GMHS. The oil painting is by Linda St. Clair.