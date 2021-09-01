Introducing the Island Innovation Summit
Organizers and Martha’s Vineyard ambassadors of the Island Innovation Summit, scheduled for Sept. 6-12, met over Zoom on Tuesday night to provide the public with a brief overview of the summit and the role Martha’s Vineyard will play in it. The Island Innovation Summit is a virtual event where 110 ambassadors from 61 islands around the world will meet to share ideas and solutions for resilient and sustainable living in the face of climate change. The public is invited to attend.www.mvtimes.com
Comments / 0