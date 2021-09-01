Cancel
Introducing the Island Innovation Summit

By Kelsey Perrett
Martha's Vineyard Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers and Martha’s Vineyard ambassadors of the Island Innovation Summit, scheduled for Sept. 6-12, met over Zoom on Tuesday night to provide the public with a brief overview of the summit and the role Martha’s Vineyard will play in it. The Island Innovation Summit is a virtual event where 110 ambassadors from 61 islands around the world will meet to share ideas and solutions for resilient and sustainable living in the face of climate change. The public is invited to attend.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Bob Johnston
#Innovation#Economy#Affordable Housing#Sustainable Living#Islanders#Vineyarders#Vineyard Arts And Culture#Vineyard Museum#Pathways Arts#Island Housing Trust
