Vineyard receives vulnerability preparedness grants
Martha’s Vineyard and Gosnold received $173,843 Tuesday in order to complete phase two of a comprehensive climate action plan for the Dukes County communities. The money is the latest installment of grant funds from the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which seeks to provide communities with funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change.www.mvtimes.com
