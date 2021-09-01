Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks expect to be contenders again in loaded NFC West

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-5)

New faces: G Gabe Jackson, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., WR D’Wayne Eskridge, DT Al Woods, CB Tre Brown, TE Gerald Everett, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Sidney Jones IV, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Key losses: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR David Moore, RB Carlos Hyde, TE Greg Olsen, LB K.J. Wright, DT Jarran Reed, CB Quinton Dunbar, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Strengths: Seattle’s starting lineup could rival anyone in the league. Led by Russell Wilson, Chris Carson and DK Metcalf, the offense under new coordinator Shane Waldron has the potential to build on the explosive flashes it showed a year ago. Defensively, the Seahawks still have one of the top linebackers in the game with Bobby Wagner, along with second-year LB Jordyn Brooks and a deep line rotation. Topping it off, safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs may be the best tandem at the position in the NFL.

Weaknesses: Aside from the defensive line, depth appears a major concern. This does not seem to be a Seattle roster with starters siting on the bench. Cornerback is unsettled, with a combination of injuries and inconsistent play leaving the starters uncertain. The wide receiver group is unproven beyond Metcalf and Lockett, and there is the unknown of whether left tackle Duane Brown will continue his “hold-in” seeking a new contract into the regular season.

Camp Development: Rookie Dee Eskridge missed time early in camp due to a toe injury but flashed the potential in the final preseason game that made him a second-round pick. His development into a true No. 3 option will be important for the success of Seattle’s passing game.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Metcalf seems on the cusp of becoming a superstar. He followed a good rookie season by erupting with 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season. Those numbers would have been higher if not for an offensive regression the second half of last season. With Seattle’s new offense emphasizing a quicker pass game, Metcalf may have more catches and more of a chance to use his athleticism in the open field.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 20-1. Over/under wins: 10.

Expectations: Time is running out for this group of Seahawks to contend and win another title. Seattle hasn’t advanced past the second weekend of the playoffs since 2014. They’ve become a perennial playoff team that can’t get it done in the postseason. It’s a tipping point season when a stumble could lead to massive changes. But the talent assessed seems good enough for another playoff berth even in the loaded NFC West.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

561K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Nfc West#American Football#Wr#Dt Jarran Reed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks trade this former 49ers cornerback to Steelers

Former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is on the move once again, this time going from the Seahawks to the Steelers via a trade on Friday. So much for former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon resurrecting his career within the NFC West. The Niners’ Round 3 pick from the 2017...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Quandre Diggs

Although ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss notes that the Cardinals are “definitely” looking to sign another cornerback, HC Kliff Kingsbury claims he is comfortable with their outside corners: “Really comfortable with starting outside at corner.”. Cardinals recently retired CB Malcolm Butler‘s decision means he’ll relinquish his $2.175 million signing bonus back to...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

1 target for each NFC West team before the trade deadline

It’s easy to say that one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL is the NFC West. There’s an argument to be had for each team in the NFC West to win the division. The Arizona Cardinals could be prepared for a step forward in their quest for contention with Kyler Murray having another season under his belt.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFC West standings prediction before week one of 2021

The NFC West is stacked and even the presumed least team can win the division. How will the division end up and where will the Seahawks finish? Below are my best guesses (and I should say, also likely wrong.) Before I get into the reasons why I will say I...
NFLHeraldNet

Most starters sit again, but Seahawks thump Chargers

SEATTLE — Marquise Blair returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, Alex Collins made a strong bid to be included in Seattle’s running back rotation, and the Seahawks closed out the preseason Saturday night with a 27-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams played primarily their backups,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Sony Michel, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident that WR Jalen Hurd is one of their top six receivers: “I’ve seen Jalen and I know he’s one of our top six receivers. That’s not a issue…but it’s such a scary thing and hard decision for the 53 when others are there…You’ve got to make sure guys are healthy enough to play through the year.” (Cam Inman)
NFLreviewjournal.com

Sportsbooks say Matthew Stafford key to Rams’ chances in NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams reached the playoffs three times in four years, including a Super Bowl appearance, despite having Jared Goff at quarterback. Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the downtrodden Detroit Lions to the playoffs three times despite them being, well, the Lions. Now Stafford plays for the Rams, with both...
NFLthedcvoice.com

NFC West Preview

After covering the AFC we’re going to spend a little more time out west by looking at the NFC West. For the better half of a decade NFC West has been by far the toughest division in the league. This season is no different as all four teams have legitimate reasons as to why they will win the division. If a division title wasn’t enough to wet their appetite then the idea that each one of them could win the Super Bowl will. This division will be tough to call and will almost certainly go differently than predicted, but we’ll try anyways.
NFLAthlonSports.com

NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC West Teams

The NFC West could be the toughest division in the NFL in the 2021 season. A year after getting two teams in the playoffs, all four are capable of doing so this season and two in particular have bigger aspirations. Seattle is the defending NFC West champion but the Seahawks have some big questions to answer on defense and need the offensive line to protect Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Rams are all-in this season after swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford at quarterback. San Francisco is hoping better health will key their turnaround, but the 49ers' ultimate outcome is tied to what happens under center. Arizona just missed out on the postseason last year and has added some big-name veterans through free agency to rectify that in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks brought in former franchise tight end Luke Willson for a visit with the team on Tuesday as they work to finalize their roster before the end of the preseason. Based on a report from Ian Rapoport and a tweet from the 31-year-old tight end himself, the parties might be nearing a deal.
NFLField Gulls

It’s official: Luke Willson returns to Seahawks again...again

The Seattle Seahawks have signed long time friendly-face, favored Canadian, and all-around good dude Luke Willson. He’s also a tight end. Seattle’s hoped-for third and fourth options at tight end have been unable to go, as Tyler Mabry and Colby Parkinson remain sidelined. It remains true that the front office does not have enough hope in Will Dissly’s health to leave him as the only TE behind Gerald Everett.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Should you draft Chris Carson in fantasy football this year?

One of, if not the most underrated running backs in the NFL and fantasy football, Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson once again appears to be a value based on his current ADP. Consistently garnering workhorse-type opportunities, should fantasy managers target Carson on draft day as a cornerstone player of their roster in 2021?
NFLAthlonSports.com

NFC West: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2021 Season

The arms race in the NFC West got so much tighter when the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions. He joins Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson as quarterbacks in the division with the 49ers potentially in a great spot if Trey Lance develops. To me, the team in this group of four that wins the most road divisional games is going to be the champion and you can almost make a case for any of them to do so. All this means there is some value, especially in the division title odds.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Seahawks Quandre Diggs expects to return to practice soon

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said Tuesday he’s not making a statement by choosing to be a spectator during Seahawks’ practice for the past week. But he made clear that he intends to be back on the practice field well ahead of Seattle’s season opener at Indianapolis on Sept. 12.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Seahawks Sign TE Tyler Mabry From Practice Squad

The Seahawks added tight end Tyler Mabry to their 53-man roster and also signed Jordan Simmons to the practice squad. John Boyle. The Seahawks added to their tight end depth ahead of their regular-season opener in Indianapolis, promoting Tyler Mabry from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Mabry, who...
NFLreviewjournal.com

NFC West: Acquisition of Stafford gives Rams edge

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, S John Johnson, CB Troy Hill, TE Gerald Everett. OUTLOOK: The Rams reset themselves at quarterback, moving on from Jared Goff, whose valleys were beginning to outnumber his peaks, to Matthew Stafford, who has been wasting away in Detroit for years. In Stafford, the Rams believe they have a quarterback who will not be susceptible to inexplicable falloffs from game to game and who has the talent to play efficiently to spectacularly every time he steps on the field. The Rams lost a good one in safety John Johnson, who they simply could not pay because of big contracts already in place across a star-studded roster. They also lost dependable defensive lineman Michael Brockers, whose steady play was a perfect complement to Aaron Donald. They are losses the Rams will feel. But with Stafford operating a power-packed attack, they should be able to make up for the defensive subtractions with a more potent scoring attack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy