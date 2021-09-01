Cancel
Boston, MA

Flash Flood Watch for the City of Boston

By Maureen Dahill
Posted by 
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2bUk_0bjdLp8K00

Due to remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, the City of Boston has issued a flash flood watch beginning at 2pm!

Avoid areas along the coast and areas prone to flooding– hello Morrissey Blvd and Fort Point.

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

