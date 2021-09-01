Flash Flood Watch for the City of Boston

Effective: 2021-09-01 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Delaware and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna. * Through Thursday morning. * Heavy rain stemming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will continue this evening and tonight across the northern tier of northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern tier of New York and Delaware County. * Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible on top of a half to one inch of rain that has already fallen today. Localized rainfall rates close to 1 inch per hour could lead to scattered flash flooding. Flash flooding is possible, especially in flood prone areas and locations of steep terrain. Continue to monitor the forecast for any additional changes and be alert for potential Flash Flood Warnings.