Flash Flood Watch for the City of Boston
Due to remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, the City of Boston has issued a flash flood watch beginning at 2pm!
Avoid areas along the coast and areas prone to flooding– hello Morrissey Blvd and Fort Point.
