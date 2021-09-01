Solheim Cup preview: TV times and betting tips

After what has been a sensational summer of women’s golf, we are now treated to the spectacle that is the Solheim Cup. As Teams USA and Europe prepare to go to battle, both sides are packed with top talent and I can see this being a very strong edition of the famous tournament. With a range of markets on offer to bet on the event, I have sniffed out a couple of selections that I think offer some value. Here is everything you need to know…