SportHouse scores Shoreline Soccer Club

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago
SportHouse owner Jake Hogeboom purchased Shoreline Soccer Club from owners Dave and Kristen Wisen on Tuesday, adding over 50,000-square-feet of indoor soccer to SportHouse's athletic facilities. Courtesy photo

NORTON SHORES – When the Hogeboom family purchased SportHouse Athletic Center, formerly known as Norton Pines Athletic Club, back in September 2020, he envisioned providing a space that felt like home for kids in the Lakeshore area.

That vision continued Tuesday, as business partners Gary and Kristi Hogeboom, Jake and Kelsey Hogeboom, along with Jamie Hogeboom and Tay Lewis, purchased Shoreline Soccer Club, 6875 Norton Pines Dr. in Norton Shores.

