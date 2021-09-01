Cherry, Mosley helping with hurricane relief

The devastating effects of Hurricane Ida have been all over the news, and the aftermath continues to be one of the biggest news stories in the country. More than 1 million people are still without power as a result of the Category 4 hurricane that swept through South Louisiana and Mississippi. It’s going to be a long road for these communities to get back on their feet, which is why Bassmaster Elite Series anglers Hank Cherry and Brock Mosley are doing everything they can to help those in need.