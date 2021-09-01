Pittsburgh Musical Theater Announces Their Annual Season Preview Celebration
PMT’s annual season preview and 30th season celebration, Broadway at the Overlook, will be held next weekend, Sept. 9-12, at the West End Overlook. The show will feature musical selections from PMT’s 30th season lineup, including The Spongebob Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Sound of Music, The Music Man, and Big Fish, plus past PMT season favorites including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Joseph, and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Godspell, and more.www.pghintheround.com
Comments / 0