​Secret Garden Party confirms 2022 dates and opens ticket registration

mixmag.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a five year hiatus, Secret Garden Party is returning for its 20th anniversary. Over the weekend, the festival revealed an end to its long countdown, which teased fans with the idea of the festival returning again. Speculation over what form the festival would return in was rife amongst fans.

