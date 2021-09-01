Cancel
Disclosure announce first London shows in 7 years

mixmag.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure are set to play in London for the first time in 7 years. The duo have announced three dates for next spring after headlining Reading and Leeds festivals over the last weekend. They will take on Heaven, O2 Academy Brixton and Alexandra Palace. Read this next: Disclosure are releasing...

