BORN 2 BE RAD: An Unboxing of Mondo’s Epic ‘Cobra Kai – Original Soundtrack’ 3XLP Release!

Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have definitely set up on helluva fourth season for the "Karate kid" spinoff. We have Thomas Ian Griffith's return as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III), offering Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious back-up. That means life is about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. This time, there's more than just a trophy on the line at the All Valley Karate Tournament- it's the heart and soul of the community. With Netflix's global fan event Tudum landing on September 25, fans can expect to learn a ton more about what's to come, but that doesn't mean they have to wait until then. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kove gave fans a heads-up to "keep close today"- and he wasn't kidding. Because even with the series returning this December for its fourth season, Netflix has confirmed that Cobra Kai will be back for Season 5.