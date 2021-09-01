Cancel
TV & Videos

BORN 2 BE RAD: An Unboxing of Mondo’s Epic ‘Cobra Kai – Original Soundtrack’ 3XLP Release!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 5 days ago

If there is a more dedicated ‘Karate Kid’ fan than Garett Sawaia of Born 2 Be Rad, we’ve yet to encounter them. In fact, the teachings of Cobra Kai are so deeply engrained in him that he cites Johnny Lawrence is his spirit animal. This week, Garrett takes a deep dive into Mondo’s long-awaited ‘Cobra Kai’ 3XLP Soundtrack in a brand new unboxing video. Check out the unboxing below.

