BORN 2 BE RAD: An Unboxing of Mondo’s Epic ‘Cobra Kai – Original Soundtrack’ 3XLP Release!
If there is a more dedicated ‘Karate Kid’ fan than Garett Sawaia of Born 2 Be Rad, we’ve yet to encounter them. In fact, the teachings of Cobra Kai are so deeply engrained in him that he cites Johnny Lawrence is his spirit animal. This week, Garrett takes a deep dive into Mondo’s long-awaited ‘Cobra Kai’ 3XLP Soundtrack in a brand new unboxing video. Check out the unboxing below.www.iconvsicon.com
Comments / 0