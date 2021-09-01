Cancel
Ethanol Production at 6-Month Low; Stocks at 11-Week Low

By DTN Staff
dtnpf.com
 5 days ago

OAKHURST, N.J. (DTN) -- Domestic inventory of ethanol was drawn down for a fifth consecutive week through Aug. 27 as production dropped an eighth straight week, sliding to the lowest level since the end of February, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday morning. Data show production tumbled 28,000 barrels per...

