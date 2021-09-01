Cancel
My Singing Monsters Celebrates 9 Year Anniversary

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Singing Monsters has reached its 9-year anniversary. To celebrate the free-to-play title reaching 115 million players since its launch on Steam and mobile the developers are having several events. Developer Big Blue Bubble is thanking the My Singing Monsters global community with the “Anniversary Month” in-game event and update,...

