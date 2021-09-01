Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter (TWTR) Introduces Super Follows

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whether it's Tweets about the best skincare routine, your astrological sign (hello #virgoszn) or that funny meme, Twitter is where people go to have real conversations with others who share their interests. These incredible conversations make Twitter what it is and we want to support the people creating them so that Twitter continues to be a place to connect with others authentically. This year, we've started to do more to support the voices driving these conversations with money, through Tip Jar and Ticketed Spaces.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twtr#Follower#Fantasy Sports#Twtr#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Super Follows#Super Followers#Myeshachou#Tarotbybronx#App Store#Ios#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
Related
InternetDesign Taxi

Facebook Debuts ‘Most Viewed Posts’ Lists Showing Farthest-Reaching Content

To fend against claims that it has been prioritizing misinformation and fanning the flames in politics, Facebook has launched a new ‘Widely Viewed Content’ report. Scheduled to be released quarterly, the lists detail top posts in the US from the past three months, so they’re not exactly designed for trendspotting. “Over time, the Widely Viewed Content Report will provide more detail on the most-viewed content that people see on Facebook. It starts with the Top 20 most-viewed domains, links, Pages, and posts in News Feed in the past quarter, and excludes ads but includes content recommended by Facebook within News Feed units like Suggested For You,” the company elaborates in a blog post.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook releases chart ranking its most popular posts to combat claims it spreads misinformation

Facebook has published a new report that collects the most popular posts on its platform to appear more transparent about which content proves is prevalent on the website. The “widely viewed content reports” come out quarterly – despite Facebook being an app that most people check daily or hourly – and show the most viewed News Feed posts in the United States.
InternetShropshire Star

Facebook and Instagram remove abusive comments directed at Lizzo

The pop star said abuse directed at her had left her feeling ‘so down’. Facebook and Instagram have removed a number of hateful comments from the social media accounts of singer Lizzo. The move comes in response to the US star revealing she has been the subject of abuse online...
Internetprotocol.com

An unfiltered look at Facebook

Good morning! This Monday, what we learned from an unreleased Facebook report, a judge ruled against Prop. 22, and Google Health is no more. Facebook wants to be more open. Or so said Mark Zuckerberg in 2020: "My goal for this next decade isn't to be liked," he said on an earnings call, "but to be understood." But it turns out the truth isn't always pretty.
InternetApple Insider

Twitter launches 'Super Follows,' allowing creators to monetize tweets

Twitter on Wednesday officially launched its Super Follows feature, which allows creators on the platform to provide exclusive premium content to subscribers. The social media company characterizes the feature as a way for creators to monetize their Twitter presence and "creative an extra level of conservation" on Twitter. Twitter first announced the feature earlier in 2021, and leaks in June indicated that a launch was close.
Internetfinextra.com

Stripe powers Twitter's Super Follows paid subscription feature

Twitter has enlisted Stripe to power a new 'Super Follows' feature that lets people pay to subscribe to creator accounts for exclusive content. Rolling out now in the US and Canada for iOS users, Super Follows is designed to help creators such as musicians, beauty experts, comedians and gamers monetise their Twitter feeds.
RecipesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Nixed Unflattering Report on Viral Posts: NYT

Facebook released a report this week detailing the content on its eponymous social network that had garnered the most views, and the dossier showed that family-friendly posts like recipes and animal videos dominated. The company had produced a similar report earlier this year, however, that showed the darker side of Facebook, The New York Times reports: the most-viewed link during the first three months of 2021 led to an article from The South Florida Sun Sentinel about a Florida doctor died after he received a coronavirus vaccine. Facebook executives thought the report would cause a public relations problem, so they decided to shelve it. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the earlier report was nixed: “We considered making the report public earlier, but since we knew the attention it would garner, exactly as we saw this week, there were fixes to the system we wanted to make.”
TV & VideosBusiness Insider

Why Twitter And TikTok Were Big Social Media Winners In Q2

Social media stocks experienced some major volatility throughout second-quarter earnings season. On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Justin Post recapped the second quarter and highlighted which social media platforms were the biggest winners. User Growth: Post said Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) reported the highest two-year growth in daily active users among...
Recipesknowtechie.com

Twitter is rolling out Super Follows so you can pay extra for exclusive tweets

Twitter’s long-awaited Super Follows feature is finally starting to roll out. Originally announced back in February, the new feature will offer an entirely new way for popular accounts and content creators to interact with their followers on the platform. This week, Twitter announced the initial rollout period for the Super...
InternetPosted by
Black Enterprise

Facebook Removes Hateful Comments Posted About Singer Lizzo

Facebook is removing hateful comments toward singer Lizzo posted on its social media platforms. Some accounts related to the trolling are being removed as well. Sources at Facebook told TMZ the company has already removed several comments left on Lizzo’s recent Facebook and Instagram posts. Some account users who break...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Twitter Debuts Super Follow Feature on Its iOS App

Twitter has begun rolling out its new Super Follows on iOS devices, a feature it first introduced back in June. Currently open to a select group of users who applied for the trial, Super Follows allows Twitter accounts to offer subscriptions to their followers similar to that of OnlyFans, locking certain premium content behind paywalls. Tweets allocated to Super Followers will only show up on the subscribers’ feeds, and plans currently range from $2.99 USD to $9.99 USD a month. The social media platform has promised content creators that they can make up to 97% of the revenue from subscriptions after third-party fees are deducted, although those who reach a lifetime earning of $50,000 USD on the platform will then be making roughly 80% instead.
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Super Follows Use a Bizarre System That Gives Each User Their Own In-App Purchase

Each Twitter Super Follow subscription is an individual in-app purchase for every account with the feature set up, it has emerged. The unusual system, spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, means that for every Super Follow there is an individual in-app purchase for that account specifically. Some observers are speculating that each Super Follow in-app purchase will have to be set up manually by Twitter on the ‌App Store‌, making the system even more unconventional.
InternetMySanAntonio

How to make money while using Twitter: Super Follows is here

Twitter officially presented its content monetization tool Super Follows with which tweeters can earn extra money with exclusive messages for their followers. According to a statement from the microblogging social network, users will be able to set a monthly subscription of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 per month to monetize extra content.
Internettechnave.com

Twitter Super Follows now available, allows monthly subscriptions from ~RM12

Twitter first announced that it was looking into subscriptions earlier this year. The company wanted to let Twitter users monetise their content and started beta testing Super Follows in June. Now, it seems that Twitter is done with testing. Yesterday, Twitter officially rolled out Super Follows. This new feature allows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy