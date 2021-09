The summer began with such promise. Where did it go? And what hope can we see in the future?. The following poem grew out of a wistful sense that the summer of 2021 has been burdened by so many sad or disturbing events in the United States and the world. The elegy is both for summer, with its wounded innocence, and for the sorry—but perhaps redeemable—state of the world. The poem was written before the tragic deaths of 13 brave US service members in Afghanistan, to whom the poem is dedicated.