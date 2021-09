Three years ago I wrote that Casteel quarterback Landon Jury would be one to remember. He’ll hit the varsity stage for the first time on Friday against Skyline. Just a junior, his opportunity for a signature victory will come at home against Hamilton next week. I’ve seen him compete in multiple sports since 7th grade. He’s a terrific student/athlete who has an uncanny knack on the field for finding ways to get out of trouble along with that rare ability to feel the pressure and not panic.