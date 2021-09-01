White Sox place SS Tim Anderson (hamstring) on IL
The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. The move is retroactive to Sunday. On Wednesday, the White Sox activated outfielder Billy Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Matt Foster and infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox also selected the contract of infielder Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte and designated infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb for assignment.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
