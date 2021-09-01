White Sox place SS Tim Anderson (hamstring) on IL

After losses in four of their last five games, the Chicago White Sox offense finally looked put together against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning 9-7 thanks to an early barrage of runs and a back end of the bullpen that was able to pick up the front end. Carlos Rodón made his much-anticipated return to the mound and Craig Kimbrel picked up his first save for the White Sox in a win that, while not as authoritative as it should have been, will nonetheless feel much welcomed.