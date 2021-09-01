Cherokee County courts suspend some in-person hearings, extend COVID-19 judicial emergency
In-person court hearings in the Cherokee County Justice Center are suspended through Sept. 30, with some exceptions, according to a new order from the county's Superior Court. The order, which Chief Judge Ellen McElyea issued Monday, suspends in-person court proceedings in the justice center except for what a judge deems an "essential matter," citing a continued rise in active COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County. It also extends a judicial emergency issued Aug. 16 through Sept. 30.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
