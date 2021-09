Looking for that coveted Xbox Series X restock? Good news, you'll find some Halo Infinite Edition consoles in stock for pre-order right now at Game. Starting at £479.99 for the standalone console, you'll also find a selection of bundles that include T-shirts, hats, and controllers - everything you need to show off your love for Master Chief. Options also include the standalone console plus 3-months of Xbox Game Pass for £512.98 - a good option if you'd like to forgo the gear and skip right into the action with a vast library of games.