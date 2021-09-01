Cancel
Starbucks coming to Columbia Heights

By BRET ANNE SERBIN
Hungry Horse News
 6 days ago

A new Starbucks coffee shop is opening at the Glacier Basecamp Lodge in Columbia Heights. “The new Starbucks location will include familiar grab-and-go options, a sizable outdoor seating area with walk-up service, cozy interior space and [a] giftshop,” Pursuit, who owns the lodge, said in a news release. The company...

hungryhorsenews.com

