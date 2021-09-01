Cancel
Warframe Nidus Prime Event Beginning September 8th

noobfeed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive Nidus Prime event in Warframe will start September 8th with the update bringing Operation: Plague Star's return. Digital Extremes is infesting Warframe with loads of new anticipated content on September 8 through the release of Nidus Prime Access and the return of Operation: Plague Star, offering players a chance to instantly unlock or earn access to the powered-up Prime variant of Warframe Nidus. Also debuting in the Warframe Marketon September 8 is the Revenant Mephisto Collection - a unique alternative skin for the Revenant Warframe designed by popular Warframe fan and freelance artist Debby Sheen that features a completely overhauled Revenant appearance, including geometry changes and textures.

