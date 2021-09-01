Cancel
Google Cloud, Innit Partner to Help Grocers Deliver on Personalization

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast for personalized grocery shopping now includes the Google Cloud. Technology platform provider Innit announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud on a new solution designed to help grocers provide personalized services to customers across multiple channels. By integrating Google Cloud’s search and recommendation technologies with Innit’s AI-powered meal planning, shoppable recipes and personalized nutrition, the data-based solution allows shoppers to quickly and intuitively build recipes and shop for what they need to prepare or enjoy meals. Innit describes its solutions suite as a “culinary GPS” system that helps grocers guide shoppers through the meal journey, whether they are shopping in store or online.

