Google Cloud, Innit Partner to Help Grocers Deliver on Personalization
The forecast for personalized grocery shopping now includes the Google Cloud. Technology platform provider Innit announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud on a new solution designed to help grocers provide personalized services to customers across multiple channels. By integrating Google Cloud’s search and recommendation technologies with Innit’s AI-powered meal planning, shoppable recipes and personalized nutrition, the data-based solution allows shoppers to quickly and intuitively build recipes and shop for what they need to prepare or enjoy meals. Innit describes its solutions suite as a “culinary GPS” system that helps grocers guide shoppers through the meal journey, whether they are shopping in store or online.progressivegrocer.com
