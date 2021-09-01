Subject To Change
Organizers attempt to stay calm, mask up and carry on. A mid the tragic wreckage of our COVID-19 health crisis, the communal arts world was dealt a brutal blow as stages shuttered and performing artists were furloughed. Connection was maintained, albeit isolated, online. But the uncertainty of a full community return, as Bay Area infection rates and breakthrough cases continue to rise, has muffled anticipation for our cultural klatch. Yet all arts lovers maintain a cautious buzz — and hope — that soon they will erupt into a semifull chorus this month as the 2021 Fall Arts season unfurls.nobhillgazette.com
