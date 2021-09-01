Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Subject To Change

nobhillgazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers attempt to stay calm, mask up and carry on. A mid the tragic wreckage of our COVID-19 health crisis, the communal arts world was dealt a brutal blow as stages shuttered and performing artists were furloughed. Connection was maintained, albeit isolated, online. But the uncertainty of a full community return, as Bay Area infection rates and breakthrough cases continue to rise, has muffled anticipation for our cultural klatch. Yet all arts lovers maintain a cautious buzz — and hope — that soon they will erupt into a semifull chorus this month as the 2021 Fall Arts season unfurls.

nobhillgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Berkeley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esperanza Spalding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Performing Arts#Music Hall#Music Festival#Vocal Music#Vip#Hell Week#The Opera House#Davies Symphony Hall#Tosca#The Sf Opera Guild#Giants#Sf Opera#Mccalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy