Little Rock, AR

Greg Henderson to run for Little Rock mayor

By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Times
 6 days ago
Greg Henderson, founder of Rock City Eats and the marketing firm Rock City Interactive, has announced he’s running for Little Rock mayor in 2022. Henderson ran in 2020 against long tenured At-Large Director Joan Adcock for Little Rock Board of Directors. He got 28% of the vote, second to Adcock’s 46% (a third candidate, Sheridan Richards, got 26%). It only takes a plurality to win a city board election.

arktimes.com

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com
