Greg Henderson to run for Little Rock mayor

With all the talk of the Census and what population and demographic shifts mean for Central Arkansas, the Arkansas Times embarked this month on an equally important measure of the health of our community: a survey of taco trucks. Turns out Little Rock (and to a lesser extent North Little Rock) taco truck culture is booming. When we last rounded up mobile purveyors of authentic Mexican food in 2010, there were about 15 trucks regularly found in Southwest Little Rock. Today, there are closer to 30, and that number is growing all the time. Even more exciting, many of the newer entrants into the market have introduced new cuisine. There are now Honduran, Puerto Rican, Salvadoran and Venezuelan trucks. Other trucks have branched out beyond the typical taqueria menu, offering specialty plates of food you’d typically only find in a restaurant (at Sabor Latino on Baseline, you can order mojarra frita, a whole fried tilapia served with salad and fried plantains). At others you’ll find decadent ingenuity: Los Elotes sells a bag of Doritos, cut lengthwise, with cucumber salad piled high on the chips. La Autentica offers red tacos dipped in guajillo oil before they’re crisped up on the griddle. You’ll be a hero at your next party if you pick up a quesabirria “pizza” from Tacos El Gordo in North Little Rock.