Tickets now available for Saint Mark’s Episcopal’s drive-through shrimp boil

Maybe you attended the Arkansas Times Margarita Festival in June — or you tried to, but were disappointed to find it quickly sold out. Well, here’s another, similar event for you, but don’t dawdle in buying tickets; it too is likely to sell out. On Sept. 16, the Arkansas Times debuts the first Tacos & Tequila, a taco and cocktail competition. Presented by Hornitos and sponsored by Oaklawn Casino and Resort and The Library Kitchen and Lounge, the event gathers local restaurants and bars who put forward their best tequila cocktail — think margaritas, tequila sunrises and original creations — and their best taco. Your ticket lets you sample all the food and drink and vote for your favorites.