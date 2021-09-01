Tickets now available for Saint Mark’s Episcopal’s drive-through shrimp boil
Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church is hosting its annual shrimp boil to benefit the non-profit St. Francis House on Saturday, October 9 between 4-7 p.m. Tickets for the drive-through event are available now and can be purchased here. A single shrimp dinner is $26 and includes one pound of boiled shrimp, corn-on-the-cob, potatoes, sausage, a dinner roll and cocktail sauce. A shrimp dinner family pack for four is $100 and includes approximately four pounds of shrimp, four servings of corn-on-the-cob, potatoes, sausage, four dinner rolls and four servings of cocktail sauce.arktimes.com
