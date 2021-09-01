Cancel
San Francisco, CA

The Interview: Pelosi’s Power

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve enjoyed a walk through the Presidio or along Crissy Field, known someone who has benefited from breakthrough treatments for HIV/AIDS, taken BART to SFO or driven along the seismically sound Presidio Parkway, you can thank Speaker Nancy Pelosi. To quantify in dollars and cents the contributions Pelosi has made to the Bay Area (and beyond) in her 34 years in Congress would be a herculean, if not impossible, task. But one thing is for sure: The first woman speaker of the House has a vision for how things should be and the tenacity, drive and political skills to get things done — even in the face of adversity.

