How Latter-day Saint Charities Is Helping Afghan Refugees in Europe, the United States and Qatar

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatter-day Saint Charities continues to provide urgently needed help to thousands of Afghan refugees in Germany, the United States and Qatar. At Ramstein Air Base in Germany, between 5,000 and 7,000 Afghans are being sheltered for up to two weeks before authorities will send them to supportive communities and countries. Latter-day Saint Charities is distributing baby items (diapers, formula, toys), as well as personal hygiene materials, underwear, shoes and jackets.

ImmigrationABC 33/40 News

'This is about the promise of America': Groups prepare to aid Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the Biden administration scrambles to get Americans and vulnerable Afghans onto flights out of Kabul before the end of the month, local governments and resettlement agencies in the United States are preparing for an influx of thousands of refugees fleeing the chaos of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Utah...
ImmigrationVox

The US needs to meet its moral obligation to Afghan refugees

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, the US took in more than 100,000 Vietnamese refugees in less than a year, a policy the government desperately needs to learn from as it deals with the impact of withdrawing from Afghanistan. With the Taliban regaining power, thousands of Afghans are poised...
ImmigrationVoice of America

How Will the World Help Afghan Refugees?

Amid the crisis precipitated by the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, global discussion on how to aid refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) at risk has led to limited action from Western nations. Canada has initiated a program for Afghans who did not work for its government to apply for...
Advocacychurchofjesuschrist.org

Afghan Refugees in Qatar Receive Aid

Responding to a crucial need to relieve the suffering of Afghan refugees arriving in Qatar, Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is providing urgently needed supplies. Individuals and families fleeing the fall of Kabul to the Taliban arrived in Qatar by...
ImmigrationBakersfield Now

Afghan refugees arrive at the nation's capital

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, I arrived at Washington Dulles airport after receiving a tip of incoming US citizens fleeing Afghanistan and afghan citizens who were granted refugee status in the United States. Two hundred people have arrived from Qatar, where the refugees were initially transferred. The operation you are...
Immigrationmarketplace.org

Uncertainty awaits Afghan refugees coming to the U.S.

Afghans fleeing the Taliban are facing a harrowing journey just to get on a plane. But that is only the beginning of their journey. Afghans who are U.S. citizens, green card holders, or have special visas will go on to Kuwait and then to the United States. The rest are headed to Qatar, and from there, their journey is uncertain.
Immigration6abc

Afghanistan news: Airbnb says it will host 20K Afghan refugees

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that the program would begin immediately, and that Airbnb would pay for the stays. "The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest...
ImmigrationPosted by
WOKV

How people in the US can help arriving Afghans

NEW YORK — As Americans across the country watch the situation in Afghanistan grow more chaotic, many are likely wondering how to help the thousands of Afghan nationals who have fled their country. Many of those fled with only a small suitcase or even just the clothing on their backs,...

