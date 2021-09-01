How Latter-day Saint Charities Is Helping Afghan Refugees in Europe, the United States and Qatar
Latter-day Saint Charities continues to provide urgently needed help to thousands of Afghan refugees in Germany, the United States and Qatar. At Ramstein Air Base in Germany, between 5,000 and 7,000 Afghans are being sheltered for up to two weeks before authorities will send them to supportive communities and countries. Latter-day Saint Charities is distributing baby items (diapers, formula, toys), as well as personal hygiene materials, underwear, shoes and jackets.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org
