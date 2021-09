Cowboys 9-8 Death, taxes and people overrating the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, Dak Prescott is back from the horrid ankle injury that cost him most of the 2020 season — the Cowboys offense plummeted from 32 points per game to just 21 while he was sidelined. But there’s a legitimate question as to whether he’ll be able to perform at his old level. The O-line is healthier than it was last year, and it’s well-known the skill position players are among the most talented on paper — especially if Zeke Elliott stops fumbling and gets back to running wild.