Residents in 8 U.S states can now add their IDs to the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple has announced the list of the first 8 states in the U.S which allow users to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhones and Apple Watches. The feature was announced at the WWDC 21 event to expand the use of the Wallet app from only holding credit cards, tickets to also storing users’ IDs in a secure way. Apple says that “Wallet provides a more secure and convenient way for customers to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch.”