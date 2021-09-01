Posts from September 2021

The fall is always a great time for families to visit the Myrtle Beach area as its summer-like temperatures, warm ocean waters and family-friendly attractions continue to welcome visitors. This fall, Myrtle Beach area resorts and hotels are offering exclusive travel deals and packages created with families in mind! Whether you are taking an educational vacation with the kids or just a much-needed getaway to The Beach, there is something for everyone to explore in Myrtle Beach. Here are three reasons why you should visit Myrtle Beach this fall:…