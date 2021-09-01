NASCAR Report: StarCom Racing to sell charter, cease operations following 2021
Sources have told Catchfence.com’s Chris Knight that StarCom Racing has sold its NASCAR Cup Series charter and that the team will cease operations following the 2021 season. StarCom Racing fields the No. 00 entry in the Cup Series, driven by Quin Houff. The team has had control of a charter since the beginning of the 2018 season when they rented one from Richard Childress Racing. Following the 2018 season, the organization bought the charter outright from RCR.www.yardbarker.com
