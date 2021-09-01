City releases 2020 Blueprint Scorecard & progress-to-date measuring affordable housing goals

Austin, Texas — The City of Austin’s Housing and Planning Department, in partnership with HousingWorks Austin, today released the 2020 Blueprint scorecard and a three-year progress-to-date measuring the affordable housing goals set forth in the Strategic Housing Blueprint. The latest scorecard shows that Austin is progressing slowly towards its housing goals as pandemic recovery and investments in affordable housing—e.g. 2018 GO bonds—begin to yield results.

The Scorecards measure goals outlined in the Strategic Housing Blueprint including ensuring the creation, preservation, and equitable spread of affordable housing units across our City while aiming to create affordability accessible to a wide range of incomes.

The Blueprint Scorecards may be viewed online at: AustinTexas.gov/Blueprint

Despite slower overall progress, 2020 did report improvement in building middle- and high-income housing units. The report shows that more units affordable to households earning between 61-80% MFI were produced in 2020 than in the past two years combined, with 1,283 housing units constructed.

Additionally, the city again exceeded its goal of building new, income-restricted housing units within a half-mile of Imagine Austin Centers and Corridors. Over the past three years, the city has been most successful in meeting this goal, with 91% of all new housing units from 2018 to 2020 located within these areas.

New this year is the Progress-to-Date Scorecard which provides a cumulative snapshot of Austin’s overall progress over the last three years towards achieving the 10-year affordability goals.

To learn more about the Austin Strategic Housing Blueprint and to view the complete Blueprint Scorecards for 2018, 2019, and 2020 visit: AustinTexas.gov/blueprint

About HousingWorks Austin

HousingWorks Austin is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. They advance their mission to preserve and increase the supply of affordable housing through research, education, and advocacy in Austin, Texas and the surrounding region, with a commitment to ensuring those most in need have access to safe and affordable housing. Advocacy is guided by the maxim, ‘All Kinds of Homes, in All Parts of Town, for All Kinds of People’.

About Housing and Planning Department

The Housing and Planning Department provides resources related to planning, zoning, housing, and community development to enhance the quality of life of all Austinites. Equitable, efficient, and comprehensive planning with displacement prevention as a prioritized focus is the Department’s core charge in delivering housing services to the community.

