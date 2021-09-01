Cancel
Clint Capela Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Hawks

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1433094202745839616. The Hawks have locked up their core for the foreseeable future. Trae Young and John Collins are both under contract through the 2025-26 season, and they agreed to an extension with Capela on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is for two years and $46M, and it will be tacked on to his existing deal. Capela still has two years on his current contract, which means Capela is now locked up through the 2024-25 season.

